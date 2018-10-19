Jess Glynne scores second number one album with Always In Between

The British singer-songwriter has replaced Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at the top of the chart.

Jess Glynne has landed her second number one album, knocking Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s original soundtrack to A Star Is Born from the top spot after just one week.

Glynne’s sophomore LP, entitled Always In Between, topped the chart with 36,500 combined sales as of Friday, according to the Official Charts Company.

The singer-songwriter from north London, 28, is the first British female artist to have a UK number one album this year.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s original soundtrack to A Star Is Born was knocked from the top spot (Matt Crossick/PA)

Last week, Cooper and Gaga’s original soundtrack fended off competition from American rock-pop duo Twenty One Pilots, whose third album Trench was 2,000 combined sales behind.

This week, Sir Rod Stewart slipped to number four with Blood Red Roses, while The Greatest Showman soundtrack moved up to number three. Eminem’s Kamikaze remained at number five.

Prog-rocker Rick Wakeman entered at number seven with his well-received album Piano Odyssey, on which the former Yes keyboardist rearranges a selection of his older tracks as well as classics such as Bohemian Rhapsody and While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

Elvis Costello and The Imposters reached number 14 with Look Now, while Migos member Quavo’s solo debut Quavo Huncho appeared at 16.

Little Mix were denied a UK number one by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith (PA)

On the UK singles chart, Little Mix’s hopes of a number one were dashed by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith, whose track Promises returned to the top after a week at number two.

The girl group were hoping to clinch their fifth UK number one single with Woman Like Me featuring Nicki Minaj, taken from their new album LM5.

Scottish producer Harris and vocalist Smith’s track took the top spot after being ousted last week by Dave’s Funky Friday featuring Fredo.

Cooper and Gaga’s Shallow rose two places to number four to become her highest charting UK single in seven years.

Jess Glynne’s Thursday failed to replicate the success of her album and debuted at number 24.

