Amy Schumer will 'sacrifice' Super Bowl advertising in NFL Kaepernick protest

The actress has said she will refuse any offers to participate in adverts.

Comic actress Amy Schumer has said she will make a “sacrifice” and boycott the NFL by refusing to participate in Super Bowl advertising.

She is refusing to do advertising in solidarity with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has remained unsigned since a series of controversial protests at the US national anthem.

President Donald Trump has condemned the protest as unpatriotic, but the athlete was made the face of Nike this year.

Schumer has alluded to reports that pop star Rihanna refused to participate in the Super Bowl half-time show to boycott the NFL, and urged Maroon 5 to refuse to play the event on the same grounds.

The comedian has said she wants more white players to join in Kaepernick’s protest at perceived racially-motivated violence in the USA, and said that she herself would be not be doing advertising during the widely viewed sporting event.

The actress did not confirm that any offers to advertise during the show event had been received.

She said in an Instagram post: “I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling. Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of colour face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders.

“Why not kneel next to your brothers. I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri [Rihanna] Did.”

She added that her contribution to the potential protest would be a refusal to take part in adverting, and commented on the privilege of her “sacrifice”.

Schumer said: “I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege a** sacrifice but it’s all i got.

“Why to do you have? Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them.”

The comedian urged more NFL players to take part in protests, and said “the hottest thing a guy can do is get down on one knee”, in reference to the kneeling protest performed by Kaepernick.

© Press Association 2018