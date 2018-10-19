Cheryl condemns 'sickening and disturbing' elephant hunt footage

19th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The star wishes she had not seen footage of two men shooting at elephants.

Cheryl

Cheryl has condemned footage of elephant hunters as “sickening and disturbing”.

The singer and TV star responded to video footage on Twitter, which appeared to show hunters firing at a herd of elephants in the distance before the animals turned to charge at them.

The clip had been shared by Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

Cheryl wrote: “Absolutely sickening and disturbing to watch. I can’t believe there are people in this world who take pleasure in murdering such beautiful creatures.

“It’s truly heartbreaking. I wish I didn’t see.”

Morgan had commented that the footage was “disgusting”.

He added: “What kind of snivelling, warped cowards could murder an elephant amongst its family like this?

“I wish the herd had run them over.”

The footage is said to have resurfaced online after originally being taken three or four years ago in Namibia.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

ANOTHER Strictly break-up: Dianne Buswell splits from Emmerdale boyfriend

Pest control worker describes HORRIFYING incident with pack of rats
Pest control worker describes HORRIFYING incident with pack of rats

THIS is how you can get pre-sale access for tickets to Westlifes 2019 Irish comeback gigs
THIS is how you can get pre-sale access for tickets to Westlifes 2019 Irish comeback gigs

Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Man arrested after police use Taser to end armed siege

Man arrested after police use Taser to end armed siege
Dublin hotel staff HOSPITALISED after eating chocolates that were sent to them

Dublin hotel staff HOSPITALISED after eating chocolates that were sent to them
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date
Mum URGES parents to check their babies' feet after TERRIFYING discovery

Mum URGES parents to check their babies' feet after TERRIFYING discovery
Mum URGES parents to check their babies' feet after TERRIFYING discovery

ANOTHER Strictly break-up: Dianne Buswell splits from Emmerdale boyfriend