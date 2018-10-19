Chris Pine: I don't know why my nude scene caused such a fuss

19th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The actor strips for his role in the film Outlaw King.

Graham Norton Show

Hollywood star Chris Pine says he has no idea why his full-frontal nude scene for his role as Robert the Bruce caused such a fuss, and said the reaction revealed “double standards”.

The actor, 38, strips for the part in the film Outlaw King.

He tells the Graham Norton Show: “I bare the ‘full monty’ and it got a lot of attention… What did strike me most is that (co-star) Florence Pugh bares everything too and no-one commented.

“I am not sure what that means. Either people think they can’t comment or everyone expects women to get naked. Either way, it’s double standards.”

Graham Norton Show
Chris Pine, centre, appears on the Graham Norton Show with Sir Michael Caine, Sally Field, Rami Malek and Christine And The Queens (Ian West/PA)

Pine has previously said of the scene: “It was a man coming out of the water taking a bath, it seemed a little odd to wear underwear.”

The US star told host Norton how he continued to use the Scottish accent he learned for the role after filming each day.

“I figured I’d get crucified for it but I had a wonderful voice coach and the cast were all Scottish so I figured they would pick me up on things,” he said.

Florence Pugh also stars in the film
Florence Pugh also stars in Outlaw King (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I am not a method actor, but I would keep up the accent in the pub after filming.”

The new Netflix biopic depicts the story of how Robert the Bruce led 500 men to defeat the larger and better equipped English army.

The Graham Norton Show, also featuring Sir Michael Caine, actress Sally Field, US actor Rami Malek and Christine And The Queens, airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Pest control worker describes HORRIFYING incident with pack of rats

[PICS] Inside Glenda Gilson's STUNNING baby shower
[PICS] Inside Glenda Gilson's STUNNING baby shower

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum URGES parents to check their babies' feet after TERRIFYING discovery

Mum URGES parents to check their babies' feet after TERRIFYING discovery
Dublin hotel staff HOSPITALISED after eating chocolates that were sent to them

Dublin hotel staff HOSPITALISED after eating chocolates that were sent to them
MAC is releasing it's first ever advent calendar and it is FAB

MAC is releasing it's first ever advent calendar and it is FAB
Man arrested after police use Taser to end armed siege

Man arrested after police use Taser to end armed siege
Man arrested after police use Taser to end armed siege

Pest control worker describes HORRIFYING incident with pack of rats