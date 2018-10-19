Britney Spears announces Las Vegas residency

19th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

It will begin in February 2019.

Britney Spears has announced a residency slot in Las Vegas.

The US pop star revealed the show, titled Domination, will launch at Park MGM’s Park Theatre in February 2019, marking 20 years since her breakout album  …Baby One More Time.

It is the same venue where Lady Gaga, Cher, Bruno Mars and Aerosmith will be performing their respective shows.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears has announced a return to Las Vegas with a new residency (PA Archive/PA Images)

Spears, 36, made the announcement during a livestream broadcast on chatshow host Ellen DeGeneres’ YouTube channel from Vegas.

According to reports in the US, Spears will earn 507,000 US dollars (£389,274) a night from the show.

Earlier this month Spears appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to tease the news.

She said: “I have a huge announcement to make. My announcement is that I have an announcement. I can’t announce it until October 18.”

Spears brought her successful Piece of Me residency at Vegas’ Planet Hollywood to an end on New Year’s Eve following a four-year run.

Her Piece of Me tour ran across North America and Europe throughout July and August.

Tickets for the Domination residency go on sale on October 26.

© Press Association 2018

