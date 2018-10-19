Supermodel Karlie Kloss marries Joshua Kushner

Mr Kushner is the brother of senior Donald Trump adviser Jared Kushner.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has tied the knot with her long-term partner three months after announcing their engagement.

The 26-year-old wed businessman Joshua Kushner on Thursday, sharing the news on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the happy couple, Kloss wrote: “10.18.2018.” She added a heart emoji.

10.18.2018 ❤️

They were soon congratulated by a string of celebrities.

Commenting on the picture, Reese Witherspoon wrote: “Woohoo!! Congratulations to the happy couple!!”

Gwyneth Paltrow said: “Soooooo sweet!! Congrats you two!”

And Priyanka Chopra commented: “Omgeeee congratulations to you both! Much love.”

Mr Kushner, 33, is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who is the husband of Ivanka Trump and senior adviser to Donald Trump.

According to People magazine, Kloss wore a custom Dior gown for an intimate Jewish ceremony in New York, with less than 80 attendees. A larger celebration will take place early next year, the outlet said.

Kloss, a model who has worked with brands including Estee Lauder, Adidas and Swarovski, has been dating venture capitalist Kushner since 2012.

She is close friends with US popstar Taylor Swift.

