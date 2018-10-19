Chris Pine among stars at Outlaw King's Scottish premiere

19th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The red carpet will be rolled out in Edinburgh on Friday for the Robert the Bruce biopic.

Outlaw King Premiere - 62nd BFI London Film Festival

Chris Pine will be among the stars of Outlaw King at the film’s Scottish premiere in Edinburgh.

The biopic depicts the story of how Robert the Bruce led 500 men to defeat the larger and better equipped English army.

At its European premiere in London on Wednesday, the American actor told how he had watched YouTube videos of a Scottish rugby captain to develop his accent for the role of the 14th century warrior and king.

Outlaw King Premiere – 62nd BFI London Film Festival
From left to right: Alastair Mackenzie, Chris Pine, Gillian Berrie, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, David Mackenzie, Billy Howle, Tony Curran, Chris Fulton and Richard Brown at the European premiere (David Parry/PA)

He will be joined on the red carpet by actors James Cosmo, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Billy Howle, director David Mackenzie and producer Gillian Berrie.

The premiere will be at Vue Omni on Friday.

Outlaw King is released on Netflix and in select cinemas on November 9.

© Press Association 2018

