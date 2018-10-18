Love Island's Alex George pokes fun at fellow contestants following split

Love Island star Alex George has appeared to poke fun at fellow contestants Georgia Steel and Sam Bird following news of their split.

The reality star, who is an A&E doctor, posted a playful message to Twitter as the pair became the latest couple to part ways after leaving the Love Island villa.

On Wednesday Steel and Bird announced they had split less than three months after the finale of the fourth series of the ITV reality programme.

Watching all the Love Island couples break up on the outside when you left the villa single pic.twitter.com/eTVBWKuuzH — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) October 18, 2018

Responding to news of their break-up, George posted a photo of himself to his Twitter page.

It appeared to show the 27-year-old, known as Dr Alex, drinking from a cup with a smug look on his face.

He captioned the picture: “Watching all the Love Island couples break up on the outside when you left the villa single.”

I’m devastated to announce me and Georgia have split up for reasons I cant bring myself to comment on at the moment. As always I wish her all the best 😔 — Sam Bird (@SamRobertBird) October 17, 2018

George was unlucky in love on the island, spending much of his time in a friendship couple with Samira Mighty then only managing brief flirtations with Ellie Brown, Grace Wardle and Alexandra Cane.

He then posted again with the hashtag #sorrynotsorry before following that with a third post which read #notloyal, poking fun at Steel’s repeated assertions that she is a loyal partner.

Bird, 25, posted a message to Twitter on Wednesday telling his 64,000 followers that he had split from Steel, 20.

He wrote: “I’m devastated to announce me and Georgia have split up for reasons I can’t bring myself to comment on at the moment.

“As always I wish her all the best.”

© Press Association 2018