Emma Bunton to host US version of the Great British Bake Off

Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton has described Paul Hollywood as “great fun” as she announced she will host an American version of the Great British Bake Off.

Speaking on Heart’s London Breakfast show, which she co-hosts, the star revealed that she will host the programme alongside former NFL player Anthony “Spice” Adams, who Bunton described as “hilarious”.

The fourth series of the Great American Baking Show will air on the American network ABC and will feature Paul Hollywood, who judges the Great British Bake Off.

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig host the UK version of the programme (Love Productions/PA)

Bunton, 42, confirmed that filming for the new series of the Great American Baking Show had already begun and that the show will feature American chef Sherry Yard as a second judge.

She said: “Oh my goodness, dream job, dream job. I get to host the Great American Baking Show.

“It’s a holiday edition so it’s around Christmas and who loves Christmas more than me? So basically, it’s Christmas cakes, pastries, biscuits, which now I have to call cookies.

The Spice Girls perform during the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 London Olympics at the Olympic Stadium (PA)

“My friends came down and I was filming one bit. I get to taste everything. She took a picture of me eating this huge chocolate eclair.

“People on Bake Off don’t really tend to eat too much. And I was there like: ‘Can you put that in my trailer please? I want to eat that after’.

“It’s amazing. Just being in the famous tent. It took me a week to get used to being in the tent.”

She added that she had so far enjoyed working with Hollywood, but joked about his reputation for judging contestants harshly.

She said: “Paul is great fun. He’s got a great sense of humour. I did watch out for him, though. I know he can be trouble. Don’t look in his eyes.”

Series four of the Great American Baking Show will air on ABC.

