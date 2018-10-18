Danny Boyle's Armistice Day 'thank you': Full list of beaches revealed

The work is the culmination of 14-18 NOW, the UK's arts programme for the First World War centenary.

The full selection of beaches taking part in Danny Boyle’s Armistice “thank you” have been revealed.

The Slumdog Millionaire director is asking people to gather on beaches across the UK on November 11 to etch the faces of the millions of people whose lives were lost or changed forever by the First World War.

Pages Of The Sea is described as an “informal, nationwide gesture of remembrance for the men and women who left their home shores during the First World War.

A large-scale portrait of a casualty from the First World War, designed by sand artists, will also be drawn in the sand in many of the locations and washed away as the tide comes in.

The work is the culmination of 14-18 NOW, the UK’s arts programme to mark the centenary of Armistice Day.

Full list of beaches:

England

Blackpool, Lancashire

Brancaster, Norfolk

Clacton-on-Sea, Essex

East Looe, Cornwall

Formby, Merseyside

Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk

Lyme Regis, Dorset

Perranporth, Cornwall

Porthcurno, Cornwall

Porthmeor, Cornwall

Redcar, North Yorkshire

Roker, Sunderland

Saunton Sands, Devon

Seahouses, Northumberland

Sunny Sands, Folkestone, Kent

Sutton-on-Sea, Lincolnshire

Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

Weymouth, Dorset

Northern Ireland

Downhill, Derry/Londonderry

Murlough, County Down

Portstewart Strand, Derry/Londonderry

Republic of Ireland

Dunree Beach, Donegal

Scotland

Ayr, Ayrshire

Burghead Bay, Moray

Cula Bay, Benbecula Island, Outer Hebrides

Scapa Beach, Orkney

St Ninian’s Beach, Shetland

West Sands, Fife

Wales

Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire

Colwyn Bay, Conwy

Swansea

Ynyslas, Ceredigion

© Press Association 2018