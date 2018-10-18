Danny Boyle's Armistice Day 'thank you': Full list of beaches revealed

18th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The work is the culmination of 14-18 NOW, the UK's arts programme for the First World War centenary.

Danny Boyle Armistice Day commission

The full selection of beaches taking part in Danny Boyle’s Armistice “thank you” have been revealed.

The Slumdog Millionaire director is asking people to gather on beaches across the UK on November 11 to etch the faces of the millions of people whose lives were lost or changed forever by the First World War.

Pages Of The Sea is described as an “informal, nationwide gesture of remembrance for the men and women who left their home shores during the First World War.

A large-scale portrait of a casualty from the First World War, designed by sand artists, will also be drawn in the sand in many of the locations and washed away as the tide comes in.

The work is the culmination of 14-18 NOW, the UK’s arts programme to mark the centenary of Armistice Day.

Full list of beaches:

England

Blackpool, Lancashire
Brancaster, Norfolk
Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
East Looe, Cornwall
Formby, Merseyside
Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk
Lyme Regis, Dorset
Perranporth, Cornwall
Porthcurno, Cornwall
Porthmeor, Cornwall
Redcar, North Yorkshire
Roker, Sunderland
Saunton Sands, Devon
Seahouses, Northumberland
Sunny Sands, Folkestone, Kent
Sutton-on-Sea, Lincolnshire
Weston-super-Mare, Somerset
Weymouth, Dorset

Northern Ireland 

Downhill, Derry/Londonderry
Murlough, County Down
Portstewart Strand, Derry/Londonderry

Republic of Ireland

Dunree Beach, Donegal

Scotland

Ayr, Ayrshire
Burghead Bay, Moray
Cula Bay, Benbecula Island, Outer Hebrides
Scapa Beach, Orkney
St Ninian’s Beach, Shetland
West Sands, Fife

Wales
Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire
Colwyn Bay, Conwy
Swansea
Ynyslas, Ceredigion

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: BBC newsreader has HILARIOUS reaction to Pippa Middleton giving birth

Mum URGES parents to check their babies' feet after TERRIFYING discovery
Mum URGES parents to check their babies' feet after TERRIFYING discovery

Peter Casey faces calls to WITHDRAW from presidential election over Traveller comments
Peter Casey faces calls to WITHDRAW from presidential election over Traveller comments

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Top Irish model Mairead O'Neill has died at the age of 21

Top Irish model Mairead O'Neill has died at the age of 21
Met Éireann warns public that recent forecast was WRONG due to technical difficulties

Met Éireann warns public that recent forecast was WRONG due to technical difficulties
WATCH: This Morning viewers in TEARS as 10 year old superfan meets his idols

WATCH: This Morning viewers in TEARS as 10 year old superfan meets his idols
HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

WATCH: BBC newsreader has HILARIOUS reaction to Pippa Middleton giving birth