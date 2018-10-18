Seth Rogen shares photo of The Lion King cast

Beyonce was not in the picture.

Seth Rogen has shared a picture of cast members from Disney’s forthcoming live-action re-imagining of The Lion King.

The Canadian actor is starring as Pumba alongside Donald Glover’s Simba and Billy Eichner’s Timon, with Jon Favreau on directing duties.

The four men posed in a recording studio for a picture, which was later shared on Rogen’s Instagram.

The picture was captioned with the lion and crown emojis.

The Lion King stars Beyonce as Nala, British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa from the original animation.

Disney announced the re-imagining of the 1994 classic in 2016 but it is not set for release until 2019.

