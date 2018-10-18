Seth Rogen shares photo of The Lion King cast

18th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Beyonce was not in the picture.

Graham Norton Show - London

Seth Rogen has shared a picture of cast members from Disney’s forthcoming live-action re-imagining of The Lion King.

The Canadian actor is starring as Pumba alongside Donald Glover’s Simba and Billy Eichner’s Timon, with Jon Favreau on directing duties.

View this post on Instagram

🦁👑

A post shared by Seth (@sethrogen) on

The four men posed in a recording studio for a picture, which was later shared on Rogen’s Instagram.

The picture was captioned with the lion and crown emojis.

The Lion King stars Beyonce as Nala, British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa from the original animation.

Disney announced the re-imagining of the 1994 classic in 2016 but it is not set for release until 2019.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

Peter Casey faces calls to WITHDRAW from presidential election over Traveller comments
Peter Casey faces calls to WITHDRAW from presidential election over Traveller comments

Top Irish model Mairead O'Neill has died at the age of 21
Top Irish model Mairead O'Neill has died at the age of 21

Holly Willoughby reveals her winter fashion must-haves - and you're going to want them ALL

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: BBC newsreader has HILARIOUS reaction to Pippa Middleton giving birth

WATCH: BBC newsreader has HILARIOUS reaction to Pippa Middleton giving birth
WATCH: This Morning viewers in TEARS as 10 year old superfan meets his idols

WATCH: This Morning viewers in TEARS as 10 year old superfan meets his idols
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date
MAC is releasing it's first ever advent calendar and it is FAB

MAC is releasing it's first ever advent calendar and it is FAB
MAC is releasing it's first ever advent calendar and it is FAB

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed