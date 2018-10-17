[PIC] Holly Willoughby channels Morticia Addams in INCREDIBLE Halloween outfit

17th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The star gave fans a peek at her Halloween look on Instagram.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby was transformed into Morticia Addams for the Celebrity Juice Halloween episode.

The TV presenter, 37, posted a picture on Instagram showing her in the costume she is wearing for the seasonal special.

The star is clad in a long black PVC dress, with a black wig, pale face make-up and bright red lips.

Pointy heels complete her spooky look.

“Well it’s Halloween again on @celebjuiceofficial … Morticia is out to play,” she told her 4.1 million followers.

Fans posted hundreds of complimentary messages about the star’s outfit.

“Wow Just amazing!! as always !!” said one person, while another gushed: “Aaaaand this is why holly is the best!”



© Press Association 2018

