Q Awards 2018: The winners

Q Awards 2018: The winners17th Oct 18 | Entertainment News
The music event took place at London's Roundhouse venue on Wednesday.
Noel Gallagher was the biggest winner at the Q Awards 2018, taking home two prizes.
Here is a full list of all the winners from the music awards ceremony:
Best breakthrough act – Idles and Goat Girl (two winners)
Best track – Bells & Circles by Underworld and Iggy Pop
Best album – Let’s Eat Grandma – I’m All Ears
Best live act – Wolf Alice
Best solo artist – Noel Gallagher
Best act in the world today – Paul Weller
Best festival/event – Spotify Presents: Who We Be
Innovation in sound – The Streets
Classic album – The Kinks – The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society
Maverick – Lawrence
Fender Play award – Simon Neil
Outstanding contribution to music – Noel Gallagher
Q Legend – Nile Rodgers
Q Inspiration – Trojan Records
Q Icon – Ian McCulloch
Lifetime achievement award – Brett Anderson
© Press Association 2018