Q Awards 2018: The winners

The music event took place at London's Roundhouse venue on Wednesday.

Noel Gallagher was the biggest winner at the Q Awards 2018, taking home two prizes.

Here is a full list of all the winners from the music awards ceremony:

Best breakthrough act – Idles and Goat Girl (two winners)

Best track – Bells & Circles by Underworld and Iggy Pop

Best album – Let’s Eat Grandma – I’m All Ears

(left to right) Theo Ellis, Joel Amey, Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie of Wolf Alice (Ian West/PA)

Best live act – Wolf Alice

Best solo artist – Noel Gallagher

Best act in the world today – Paul Weller

Best festival/event – Spotify Presents: Who We Be

Innovation in sound – The Streets

Classic album – The Kinks – The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society

Simon Neil won the Fender Play award (Ian West/PA)

Maverick – Lawrence

Fender Play award – Simon Neil

Outstanding contribution to music – Noel Gallagher

Q Legend – Nile Rodgers

Q Inspiration – Trojan Records

Q Icon – Ian McCulloch

Lifetime achievement award – Brett Anderson

