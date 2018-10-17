Strictly's Katya says Seann was scratched and bruised after routine

17th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The pair impressed the judges with their Charleston.

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones

Strictly’s Katya Jones has said she left her dance partner Seann Walsh scratched and bruised after their challenging routine at the weekend.

The pair danced a dazzling Charleston on the BBC show on Saturday, just days after they were pictured kissing in the street on a night out.

Many viewers thought the pair would be eliminated from the competition as a result of the kissing scandal but they survived the public vote.

Speaking on spin off show It Takes Two, Jones said their routine, which saw her walking up Walsh’s back, took its toll.

“I chucked a lot into it and I was not giving up was I?” she said.

“He’s got a massive bruise and scratch on the back.

“Seven out of 10 and it didn’t work.”

“He hurt his knee as well,” she added. “I was just like, not giving up.”

Katya Jones and Seann Walsh on Strictly Come Dancing
Katya Jones and Seann Walsh on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

Walsh joked: “I was injured, that’s how brave I am, that I did it injured.”

He continued: “When the dance started on Saturday, I had absolutely no idea if it was going to work.

“I don’t know what’s about to happen, hence the relief at the end.”

He also appeared to refer to the media storm around his and Jones’ kiss by saying: “It was a big week as well, and the support of everyone was lovely.”

Walsh and Jones, who is married to fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones, both apologised for making a mistake after they were pictured kissing in The Sun.

The comedian was publicly dumped by his girlfriend, actress Rebecca Humphries, in the wake of the scandal.

© Press Association 2018

