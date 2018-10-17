Lena Dunham has operation to remove left ovary after struggling with pain

The American actress said the organ had been encased in scar tissue and fibrosis, attached to her bowel and pressing on nerves.

Actress Lena Dunham has shared a picture of herself in her hospital bed after having her left ovary removed.

The Girls creator, who had a hysterectomy in 2017 because of endometriosis, posted an emotional message on Instagram saying she had the operation this week after struggling with increasing pain.

She told her three million followers on the site that her ovary had been encased in scar tissue and fibrosis and it was difficult to walk.

The US star also said her health problems had made her “red with rage that access to medical care is a privilege and not a right”.

Dunham, 32, said: “Yesterday I had a two hour surgery to remove my left ovary, which was encased in scar tissue & fibrosis, attached to my bowel and pressing on nerves that made it kinda hard to walk/pee/vamp.

“Over the last month it got worse and worse until I was simply a burrito posing as a human.

“My mother took this picture after I spent 9 hours in the post op recovery area with v low blood pressure, the nurses were diligently monitoring.

“I was so out of it that I thought I looked sensually moody a la Charlotte Rampling (turns out it was more of a constipation vibe.)”

She added: “A lot of people commented on my last post about being too sick to finish promoting my show by saying my hysterectomy should have fixed it (I mean *should* is a weird one).

“That I should get acupuncture and take supplements (I do). That I should see a therapist because it’s clearly psychological (year 25, y’all. These are the fruits!)

“But a big lesson I’ve learned in all this is that health, like most things, isn’t linear- things improve and things falter and you start living off only cranberry juice from a sippy cup/sleeping on a glorified heating pad but you’re also happier than you’ve been in years.

“I feel blessed creatively and tickled by my new and improved bellybutton and so so so lucky to have health insurance as well as money for care that is off my plan.

“My health not being a given has paid spiritual dividends I could never have predicted and it’s opened me up in wild ways and it’s given me a mission

“But I’m simultaneously shocked by what my body is and isn’t doing for me and red with rage that access to medical care is a privilege and not a right in this country and that women have to work extra hard just to prove what we already know about our own bodies and beg for what we need to be well. It’s humiliating.

“My health not being a given has paid spiritual dividends I could never have predicted and it’s opened me up in wild ways and it’s given me a mission: to advocate for those of us who live at the cross section of physical and physic pain, to remind women that our stories don’t have to look one way, our pain is our gain and oh s**t scars and mesh “panties” are the f*****g jam. Join me, won’t you?”

