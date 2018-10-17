Stand-up star Rob Beckett joins Children In Need presenting line-up

Graham Norton and Tess Daly are also confirmed to be hosting the show on November 16.

Comedian Rob Beckett has shared his excitement at being added to the presenting line-up for the BBC’s Children In Need appeal show.

The stand-up star and host of reality singing show All Together Now will join seasoned presenters including Graham Norton, Tess Daly and Mel Giedroyc for the live TV charity fundraising event in November.

Ade Adepitan will also return to present, as well as Rochelle and Marvin Humes.

Graham Norton will return to host the Children In Need live appeal show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Beckett said: “I am so excited to be presenting BBC Children In Need this year.

“It’s a British institution and a wonderful charity so to be asked to help out is a huge honour.

“My parents are gonna be bursting with pride. I also get to meet Pudsey! I can’t wait!”

Norton, who has hosted the event for the past two years, said: “I love presenting the live show of BBC Children In Need and I look forward to welcoming Rob Beckett to the team in what will be a night full of celebrating some of most brave and inspirational children.”

The live telethon will feature an all-star line-up including performances and pre-recorded comedy sketches to help raise money for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

The appeal show will air on November 16 on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018