Piers Morgan gets pied in the face amid baby carrier debate

The TV presenter has been on the warpath about men who carry their children strapped to their chests.

Piers Morgan was smashed in the face with a cream pie live on Good Morning Britain as payback for criticising men who carry their babies in papooses.

The presenter had previously sparked a heated debate about fathers who use the sling-like carriers after Daniel Craig was pictured wearing one.

Comedian Harry Hill, who appeared in Wednesday’s episode of the ITV programme, took it upon himself to seek revenge on Morgan while showing how to make a cream pie for comedic purposes.

Harry Hill has a parting thought for Piers on the papoose debate. See you soon @piersmorgan 👋@HarryHill | @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/HuZcPVHNER — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 17, 2018

He covered a flan case with shaving foam, before slamming it into Morgan’s face.

Hill said: “That’s for the guys that wear papooses, alright!”

Morgan, apparently stunned, remained silent for a few moments, before hitting his co-star Susanna Reid in the face with his pie.

Reid then stood up and rubbed a cream-covered pie all over Morgan in retaliation.

The light-hearted altercation occurred after EastEnders actor Ross Kemp had appeared in the studio to take part in the papoose debate.

A child carrier, sometimes called a papoose, allows parents to walk with their children strapped to their bodies.

Kemp, wearing a harness with a cuddly toy to indicate its practicality, said: “If I fall over now I have two hands to protect the child.

“If I have to carry the shopping, I can carry the bag in one hand, walk the dog or open the car door.

“It’s really good for babies. It’s good for their digestive system… it’s bonding with my baby.

TV's toughest hard man is here. @RossKemp is proud to wear a papoose! pic.twitter.com/HPup4lFP5y — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 17, 2018

“It makes you more of a man because it shows you care.”

Reid said: “I think they set women’s ovaries in motion. There is nothing sexier than James Bond wearing one.”

Morgan remained resolute in his opinion on papooses, which he first aired earlier in the week.

He had tweeted a picture of James Bond star Craig with his newborn daughter strapped to his chest, and wrote “Oh 007.. not you as well?!!!” as well as the hashtag “#emasculatedBond”.

You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018

This sparked criticism from stars including US actor Chris Evans, who questioned why Morgan was commenting on other people’s parenting skills.

He said: “You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child.

“Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

