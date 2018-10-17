Corrie's Sue Cleaver: 'I can't hear myself talk' thanks to The Voice

17th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The actress was filming a night shoot for the ITV soap.

The Voice Live Auditions - Manchester

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has told how filming on the cobbles was disrupted by The Voice.

The actress, who plays Eileen Grimshaw, was filming a night shoot for the ITV soap.

Sue Cleaver
Sue Cleaver (Ian West/PA)

But noise from The Voice, which was holding auditions, caused problems.

“We’re trying to film a night shoot on Cobbles and they are trying to film exerts for The Voice,” Cleaver wrote on Twitter.

“Can’t hear myself talk over the music and booming presenter.”

After initially saying The Voice was a BBC show, it was pointed out that the talent contest had been bought by ITV.

“Apparently The Voice on ITV. We’ve shot ourselves. Blue on Blue,” the actress added.

The Voice host Emma Willis joined coaches Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am, and Olly Murs on the red carpet earlier this week, with the show returning next year.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: This Morning viewers in TEARS as 10 year old superfan meets his idols

Dublin mother of cyber-bullying victim vows to change law in daughter's memory
Dublin mother of cyber-bullying victim vows to change law in daughter's memory

In a bizarre twist of the weather Met Éireann forecast SEARING temperatures ahead

In a bizarre twist of the weather Met Éireann forecast SEARING temperatures ahead

Ant McPartlin and wife granted divorce in 30 seconds

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] We are DROOLING over this brand new Penneys dress

[PIC] We are DROOLING over this brand new Penneys dress
[PICS] Meghan Markle's baby bump just made it's royal debut

[PICS] Meghan Markle's baby bump just made it's royal debut
The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list arrives THIS WEEK

The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list arrives THIS WEEK
Sarah Ferguson tweets up a storm just MOMENTS after royal baby announcement

Sarah Ferguson tweets up a storm just MOMENTS after royal baby announcement
Sarah Ferguson tweets up a storm just MOMENTS after royal baby announcement

WATCH: This Morning viewers in TEARS as 10 year old superfan meets his idols