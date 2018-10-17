Corrie's Sue Cleaver: 'I can't hear myself talk' thanks to The Voice

The actress was filming a night shoot for the ITV soap.

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has told how filming on the cobbles was disrupted by The Voice.

The actress, who plays Eileen Grimshaw, was filming a night shoot for the ITV soap.

Sue Cleaver (Ian West/PA)

But noise from The Voice, which was holding auditions, caused problems.

“We’re trying to film a night shoot on Cobbles and they are trying to film exerts for The Voice,” Cleaver wrote on Twitter.

“Can’t hear myself talk over the music and booming presenter.”

After initially saying The Voice was a BBC show, it was pointed out that the talent contest had been bought by ITV.

ITV and BBC battling it out. We’re trying to film a night shoot on Cobbles & They are trying to film exerts for The Voice. Can’t hear myself talk over the music and booming presenter 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Sue Cleaver (@Sue_Cleaver) October 15, 2018

“Apparently The Voice on ITV. We’ve shot ourselves. Blue on Blue,” the actress added.

Apparently The Voice on ITV 🤣🤣🤣 we’ve shot ourselves. Blue on Blue 😱🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sue Cleaver (@Sue_Cleaver) October 15, 2018

The Voice host Emma Willis joined coaches Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am, and Olly Murs on the red carpet earlier this week, with the show returning next year.

© Press Association 2018