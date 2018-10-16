Dakota Johnson: A year after Me Too it's still troubling and frustrating

16th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The 50 Shades Of Grey star said she hopes the power of film can bring about changes.

Suspiria Premiere - 62nd BFI London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson has said she still feels “frustrated, angry, and despondent” as she reflected on the year since the Me Too movement entered the mainstream.

The 50 Shades Of Grey star added she is more concerned about the wider picture than specifically her own industry, but said she is hopeful that the art of film can help make changes.

Arriving at the premiere of her new film Suspiria at the BFI London Film Festival, she said: “It’s a weird time, it’s very troubling, it’s very frustrating.

Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson (Matt Crossick/PA)

“At times I feel very despondent, at times I feel very angry. I am more concerned about the state of the whole world than I am about our bubble in the industry, but I do think we can make a substantial change through film and the art of film and if this movie can help with that that would be amazing.”

Suspiria, directed by Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, also stars Tilda Swinton and Mia Goth and features a cast of 38 women.

Suspiria Premiere – 62nd BFI London Film Festival
Mia Goth, Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Johnson said: “I would hope that this would happen more. I don’t know how many films there are that require 38 women, but I would love to see more of them.”

Describing what drew her to the horror film, which centres on a dance company and required her to undergo extensive dance training, she said: “I have been interested in dance my whole life, and movies about witches and energy and magic and I think it’s really delicious subject matter.

“And I think it’s important and a story about manipulation and motherhood and possession and all of those things are interesting.”

Suspiria will be released in UK cinemas on November 16.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

In a bizarre twist of the weather Met Éireann forecast SEARING temperatures ahead

[PICS] Meghan Markle's baby bump just made it's royal debut
[PICS] Meghan Markle's baby bump just made it's royal debut

Chris Packham is urging us to protect Antarctica: 'It's not the wilderness it should be'
Chris Packham is urging us to protect Antarctica: 'It's not the wilderness it should be'

Woman gainied eight stone after sleeping for 22 hours a day for almost two years

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sarah Ferguson tweets up a storm just MOMENTS after royal baby announcement

Sarah Ferguson tweets up a storm just MOMENTS after royal baby announcement
Pippa Middleton gives birth to her first child

Pippa Middleton gives birth to her first child
The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list arrives THIS WEEK

The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list arrives THIS WEEK
[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores

[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores
[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores

In a bizarre twist of the weather Met Éireann forecast SEARING temperatures ahead