Peter Purves: I do not regret a single second of Blue Peter

Former Blue Peter host Peter Purves said he does not regret a “single second” of presenting the beloved children’s TV show.

The BBC programme marked its 60th birthday with a big blue carpet reunion of some of its former hosts on Tuesday.

Famous faces such as Yvette Fielding, Konnie Huq and Simon Thomas all reunited to share their favourite memories of the programme.

Purves, who presented Blue Peter for 11 years between 1967 and 1978, said he has never grown tired of being asked about the show.

He told the Press Association: “I don’t regret any of that – people say you must get fed up with talking about Blue Peter – I never get fed up. It was a great time in my life, I enjoyed the work, it was wonderful work, it was the best job in television.

“We travelled the world, we were dealing with different subjects in every programme – two programmes a week, 80 odd a year. So it was a fabulous job.

“I don’t regret a single second of it.”

The 79-year-old relived his favourite memories from his time on the show and revealed one of his best-remembered moments was when Lulu the elephant rampaged through the Blue Peter studio.

Tim Vincent, Katie Hill and Liz Barker attended Blue Peter’s Big Birthday (Peter Byrne/PA)

The baby elephant visited the set in July 1969 but ended up causing havoc, using the floor as a toilet and stepping on host John Noakes’ foot.

Purves said: “It did everything it should not. It weed on the floor, it pooed on the floor, it didn’t go where it’s keeper wanted it to.

“It was an absolute delight, we were totally out of control of what was happening. Dear Valerie (Singleton, his fellow host) was trying to keep us to what was on the script.

“Apart from that Johnny Noakes made every moment laugh, he made the whole thing work.”

Lesley Judd appeared on Blue Peter from 1972 to 1979.

She revealed her favourite memory was a not a moment from the show but the time the cast marked its 50th anniversary with a trip to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen.

And Judd – who said she does not own a single Blue Peter badge – revealed she is starting a campaign to get her and her fellow presenters gold badges, which were handed out to those appearing on the show.

She said: “I have got to get a gold badge. There are one or two of us who have not got gold badges and we’re starting a campaign to get them.”

