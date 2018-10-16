Seann Walsh and Katya Jones to shun romance with Quickstep in next dance

16th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The pair will will dance a safe, light-hearted routine.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Seann Walsh will perform a Quickstep to avoid a romantic dance with partner Katya Jones when Strictly Come Dancing returns.

The comedian and his professional partner were pictured kissing and have been at the centre of a media storm around their behaviour, for which they have apologised.

After the “dance of shame” Charleston, which avoided any romantic moves, the pair will continue the competition with yet another safe dance.

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima
Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima are among the favourites (Ian West/PA)

They will be performing the high-tempo and light-hearted Quickstep to Lightning Bolt, by Jake Bugg.

Walsh’s actions led to the break-up of his relationship with Rebecca Humphries, although his last dance was greeted with cheers from the Strictly audience.

Week five will also see Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima dancing a Cha Cha to More Than Friends, by James Hype featuring Kelli-Leigh.

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard will be going Contemporary, Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara will be dancing the American Smooth, and Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev are attempting the Rumba.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will attempt the Samba, Faye and Giovanni have the Foxtrot, while Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec will have the Viennese Waltz.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden have the Jive, and Charles Venn and Karen Clifton went for Couples’ a Street and Commercial with their couple’s choice.

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse return this week with the Tango, with Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell taking on the Waltz.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Woman gainied eight stone after sleeping for 22 hours a day for almost two years

In a bizarre twist of the weather Met Éireann forecast SEARING temperatures ahead

In a bizarre twist of the weather Met Éireann forecast SEARING temperatures ahead

[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores
[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores

Seann Walsh claims he DUMPED Rebecca Humphries BEFORE that Katya kiss

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall as it could cause SERIOUS injury

[PIC] Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall as it could cause SERIOUS injury
[PIC] We are DROOLING over this brand new Penneys dress

[PIC] We are DROOLING over this brand new Penneys dress
The 12 emotional stages of wearing heels on a night out

The 12 emotional stages of wearing heels on a night out
THIS is who will replace Holly on This Morning during Im A Celeb

THIS is who will replace Holly on This Morning during Im A Celeb
THIS is who will replace Holly on This Morning during Im A Celeb

Woman gainied eight stone after sleeping for 22 hours a day for almost two years