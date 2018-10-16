Rebecca Humphries in celebratory mode after Seann Walsh split

16th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

She posted an image of Beyonce.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2018 - London

Rebecca Humphries appears to be in celebratory mode after splitting from Strictly contestant Seann Walsh.

The actress previously accused Walsh of calling her “psycho/nuts/mental” when she suspected something was going on between the comedian and Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones.

Jones and Walsh publicly apologised for their kiss, which Humphries said took place on her birthday, and survived another week on Strictly Come Dancing.

Now she has posted, on Instagram, a picture of a smiling Beyonce with her arms aloft as if celebrating.

And she wrote: She’s back! #takenoutthetrash #andtookthecat”

Humphries previously issued a defiant statement on Twitter, saying: “I’m not sorry I took the cat”.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Meghan Markle's baby bump just made it's royal debut

The 12 emotional stages of wearing heels on a night out
The 12 emotional stages of wearing heels on a night out

[PIC] Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall as it could cause SERIOUS injury
[PIC] Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall as it could cause SERIOUS injury

Woman gainied eight stone after sleeping for 22 hours a day for almost two years

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sarah Ferguson tweets up a storm just MOMENTS after royal baby announcement

Sarah Ferguson tweets up a storm just MOMENTS after royal baby announcement
[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores

[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores
THIS is who will replace Holly on This Morning during Im A Celeb

THIS is who will replace Holly on This Morning during Im A Celeb
Seann Walsh claims he DUMPED Rebecca Humphries BEFORE that Katya kiss

Seann Walsh claims he DUMPED Rebecca Humphries BEFORE that Katya kiss
Seann Walsh claims he DUMPED Rebecca Humphries BEFORE that Katya kiss

[PICS] Meghan Markle's baby bump just made it's royal debut