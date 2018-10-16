In Video: Kanye West meets the Ugandan president... and gives him trainers

The rapper is in the East African nation with his wife Kim.

Kanye West is on a working holiday in Uganda but got an experience not every tourist can ahve when he met the country’s president.

The rapper gave Yoweri Museveni a pair of his autographed trainers during a visit to the East African nation in which the rapper is said to be recording music in a tent.

Mr Museveni, 74, said he and West held “fruitful discussions” about promoting tourism and the arts.

He also gave West and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, “Ugandan” names, the State House said in a Facebook post.

