Fathers are calling out Piers Morgan by showing off their baby carriers

Fathers are calling out Piers Morgan by showing off their baby carriers16th Oct 18 | Entertainment News
The TV presenter has come under fire after criticising Daniel Craig for wearing a papoose to carry his child.
Piers Morgan has once again faced the ire of Twitter users, this time for criticising Daniel Craig for wearing a baby carrier.
The broadcaster posted a picture of the James Bond actor wearing the carrier, with the caption: “Oh 007 … not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond”
Both Good Morning Britain host Morgan and Craig’s names have trended on Twitter and the former has been met with widespread criticism.
Captain America star Chris Evans tweeted: “You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child.”
In response to Morgan’s comments, fathers are now taking to social media to show they too use baby carriers – and look like James Bond while doing it.
Some have been showing off, frankly – being so masculine that they can wear two carriers at once.
Others decided to dive right back into the archive to show Morgan how to wear a pouch.
Baby carriers aren’t limited to the city streets either, with some taking their little ones to the countryside.
Morgan has responded harshly to criticism of his comment, posting dozens of tweets in response to people’s support of Craig’s baby carrier.
“Britain used to be a country where people debated such matters with gusto, humour & civility,” he tweeted. “Papoose-Gate perfectly personifies how pathetically self-righteous, hysterical & humourless the Twitter mob has become.”
