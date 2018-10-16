Rochelle Humes confirms This Morning role and says: I won't do anything naughty

Holly Willoughby will be hosting I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! with Declan Donnelly.

Rochelle Humes has confirmed she will fill in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning, saying she “won’t do anything naughty”.

The presenter, 29, was tipped for the role while Willoughby hosts I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! with Declan Donnelly.

And Humes has now confirmed the job, telling This Morning’s Phillip Schofield: “I’ll take good care of you I promise,” and adding: “I’m excited”.

If you've been wondering who'll be standing in for @hollywills as she heads Down Under, here's your answer! pic.twitter.com/DqNHnEqH9A — This Morning (@thismorning) October 16, 2018

Humes has fronted the ITV show before with husband Marvin Humes, “but never with the legend” Schofield.

The former singer in The Saturdays said that she would “make sure that I won’t do anything naughty and there’s still something to come back to”.

Willoughby joked: “There are always naughty things going on here. Don’t worry about that.”

Schofield then quipped that TV is a “cruel and fickle beast” while a camera panned to a picture of Willoughby being shredded.

“I’ve been Banksy-ed. I haven’t even left the building yet. Outrageous,” Willoughby said.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Matt Crossick/PA)

Willoughby had her first meeting this week with the I’m A Celebrity team, saying: “I did my first I’m A Celebrity… Get Met Out Of Here! in a meeting room.”

The presenter joins Donnelly while his usual co-host Ant McPartlin, who has just been granted a divorce, takes a break from the small screen after previously checking into rehab.

In April, McPartlin was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 for driving while more than twice the legal limit.

© Press Association 2018