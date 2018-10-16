Rochelle Humes confirms This Morning role and says: I won't do anything naughty

16th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Holly Willoughby will be hosting I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! with Declan Donnelly.

2018 TRIC Awards - London

Rochelle Humes has confirmed she will fill in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning, saying she “won’t do anything naughty”.

The presenter, 29, was tipped for the role while Willoughby hosts I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! with Declan Donnelly.

And Humes has now confirmed the job, telling This Morning’s Phillip Schofield: “I’ll take good care of you I promise,” and adding: “I’m excited”.

Humes has fronted the ITV show before with husband Marvin Humes, “but never with the legend” Schofield.

The former singer in The Saturdays said that she would “make sure that I won’t do anything naughty and there’s still something to come back to”.

Willoughby joked: “There are always naughty things going on here. Don’t worry about that.”

Schofield then quipped that TV is a “cruel and fickle beast” while a camera panned to a picture of Willoughby being shredded.

“I’ve been Banksy-ed. I haven’t even left the building yet. Outrageous,” Willoughby said.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Matt Crossick/PA)

Willoughby had her first meeting this week with the I’m A Celebrity team, saying: “I did my first I’m A Celebrity… Get Met Out Of Here! in a meeting room.”

The presenter joins Donnelly while his usual co-host Ant McPartlin, who has just been granted a divorce, takes a break from the small screen after previously checking into rehab.

In April, McPartlin was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 for driving while more than twice the legal limit.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall as it could cause SERIOUS injury

[PICS] Meghan Markle's baby bump just made it's royal debut
[PICS] Meghan Markle's baby bump just made it's royal debut

The 12 emotional stages of wearing heels on a night out
The 12 emotional stages of wearing heels on a night out

Sarah Ferguson tweets up a storm just MOMENTS after royal baby announcement

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BREAKING: There's ANOTHER Royal baby on the way

BREAKING: There's ANOTHER Royal baby on the way
THIS is who will replace Holly on This Morning during Im A Celeb

THIS is who will replace Holly on This Morning during Im A Celeb
Woman gainied eight stone after sleeping for 22 hours a day for almost two years

Woman gainied eight stone after sleeping for 22 hours a day for almost two years
Seann Walsh claims he DUMPED Rebecca Humphries BEFORE that Katya kiss

Seann Walsh claims he DUMPED Rebecca Humphries BEFORE that Katya kiss
Seann Walsh claims he DUMPED Rebecca Humphries BEFORE that Katya kiss

[PIC] Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall as it could cause SERIOUS injury