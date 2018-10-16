Ant McPartlin longlisted for TV gong as he prepares for divorce

Ant and Dec are in the running for the best presenter title, at next year's ceremony, for Saturday Night Takeaway.

Soon-to-be-divorced Ant McPartlin could scoop best TV presenter at the National Television Awards despite taking a step away from the small screen.

Ant and Dec are in the running for the title, at next year’s ceremony, for Saturday Night Takeaway.

McPartlin stepped down from presenting duties on the show following his arrest for drink-driving on March 18.

Ant and Dec (Yui Mok/PA)

Declan Donnelly fronted the final two programmes of the ITV series on his own and, earlier this year, McPartlin said he would continue to take a break from all TV presenting until 2019.

The NTA longlist was announced as it emerged that McPartlin and estranged wife Lisa Armstrong’s divorce is listed to be heard by a judge at the Central Family Court in London on Tuesday.

At the awards, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Dermot O’Leary and Paul O’Grady are also longlisted for best TV presenter.

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor (Sophie Mutevelian/PA)

And Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker could go up against Bodyguard’s Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes.

Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden are also in the running (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The trio are longlisted for best drama performance, while Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in Killing Eve are also in the running.

Peter Kay’s Car Share finale is up for comedy, along with Derry Girls, Hold The Sunset, This Country, Still Open All Hours, The Big Bang Theory, The Keith & Paddy Picture Show and Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The TV judge category features newcomer Robbie Williams along with the rest of the X Factor panel, and stalwarts on Strictly Come Dancing, The Great British Bake Off and Britain’s Got Talent.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field (Alastair Grant/PA)

Dermot O’Leary will host the awards, which air on ITV, at The O2 in London.

Information on voting is at nationaltvawards.com.

© Press Association 2018