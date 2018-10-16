Captain America star Chris Evans calls Piers Morgan 'terrified on the inside'

16th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Morgan had criticised James Bond actor Daniel Craig for using a baby carrier.

Captain America: Civil War European Premiere - London

Captain America star Chris Evans said Piers Morgan is “terrified on the inside” after the Good Morning Britain host criticised Daniel Craig for using a baby carrier.

Tweeting a picture of the James Bond actor taking a walk with his newborn daughter strapped to his chest, Morgan wrote: “Oh 007.. not you as well?!!!”

He added the hashtag #emasculatedBond.

Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan criticised James Bond actor Daniel Craig for using a child carrier (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

This sparked criticism from US actor Evans, who questioned why Morgan was commenting on other people’s parenting skills.

He said: “You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child.

“Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

The post was retweeted 24,000 times within three hours.

Morgan replied: “Captain America wouldn’t wear a papoose.”

A child carrier – also known as a papoose – allows parents to walk with their children strapped to their bodies.

Morgan’s comments sparked a debate on Twitter, with the TV presenter asking US president Donald Trump – who follows him on the social media platform – to wade in with his thoughts.

Craig’s wife, the actress Rachel Weisz, reportedly gave birth to a daughter in August. The couple married in 2011.

© Press Association 2018

