Solange Knowles announces new album

16th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The record is so far untitled.

Field Day Festival - London

Solange announced a new album and promised to “shake things up”.

The R&B singer will released her as-yet-untitled fourth studio album before the end of the year and revealed it will be a departure from her previous work.

In an interview with The New York Times, Solange, the younger sister of Beyonce, said the record has “a lot of jazz at the core”, but also contains “electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle”.

Solange
Solange has revealed she is releasing a new album this year (Aurore Marechal/PA Wire)

The 32-year-old’s most recent effort, 2016’s A Seat At The Table, was a critical and commercial success but she admitted to feeling anxious ahead of releasing fresh material.

Solange said: “I have this fear living in my body about releasing work. I don’t know any artist that doesn’t feel that before they hit the send button.”

Asked about what inspires her work, she said: “I grew up in a house with four black women. My mother (Tina Knowles Lawson), my sister (Beyonce), Kelly (Rowland) and Angie (Beyince, her cousin).

“That’s just where I feel safest. It’s what feels like home. It’s what feels inspiring.”

© Press Association 2018

