Ant McPartlin could win best TV presenter at the National Television Awards

16th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The awards are hosted by Dermot O'Leary.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2018

Ant McPartlin could scoop best TV presenter at the National Television Awards.

Ant and Dec are in the running for the title, at next year’s ceremony, for Saturday Night Takeaway.

Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Dermot O’Leary and Paul O’Grady are also longlisted in the same category.

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor
Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor (Sophie Mutevelian/PA)

McPartlin stepped down from presenting duties for the show following his arrest for drink driving on March 18.

Donnelly fronted the final two programmes of the ITV series on his own.

Earlier this year, McPartlin said he would continue to take a break from all TV presenting until 2019.

The awards could also see Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker go up against Bodyguard’s Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes.

Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden are also in the running
Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden are also in the running (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The trio are longlisted for best drama performance, while Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in Killing Eve are also on the list.

Peter Kay’s Car Share finale is up for comedy, along with Derry Girls, Hold The Sunset, This Country, Still Open All Hours, The Big Bang Theory, The Keith & Paddy Picture Show and Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The TV judge category features newcomer Robbie Williams along with the rest of the X Factor panel, and stalwarts on Strictly Come Dancing, The Great British Bake Off and Britain’s Got Talent.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field
Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field (Alastair Grant/PA)

Dermot O’Leary will host the awards, which air on ITV, at The O2 in London.

Information on voting is at nationaltvawards.com.

© Press Association 2018

