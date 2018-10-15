Kanye West gives signed pair of trainers to Uganda's president

15th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

President Yoweri Museveni gave West and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, 'Ugandan' names, the State House said.

Kanye West nickname

Kanye West handed Uganda’s president a pair of his autographed trainers during a visit to the East African nation in which the rapper is said to be recording music in a tent.

President Yoweri Museveni, 74, said he and West held “fruitful discussions” about promoting tourism and the arts.

He also gave West and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, “Ugandan” names, the State House said in a Facebook post.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has met with visiting American rapper, Kanye Omari West and his wife, Kim Kardashian,…

Posted by State House Uganda on Monday, October 15, 2018

The couple have been holidaying in a national park in Uganda, and excited tourism officials see the visit as an endorsement of the country’s tourism potential.

While Uganda’s presidency released photos of a hoodie-wearing West meeting Mr Museveni at the State House, some Ugandans pointed out that the president cracked down on hoodies earlier this year, saying motorcycle riders could no longer wear them in a bid to fight rising crime.

Mr Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, has been at the centre of unrest in recent weeks after a local pop star-turned-opposition politician, Bobi Wine, alleged torture by security forces.

The government denies it.

Uganda’s large youth population has increasingly expressed frustration over unemployment and accused the president of being out of touch.

The government recently imposed a tax on social media and the constitution was changed to remove an age limit on the presidency, leading some to worry that Mr Museveni plans to rule for life.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Seann Walsh claims he DUMPED Rebecca Humphries BEFORE that Katya kiss

THIS is who will replace Holly on This Morning during Im A Celeb
THIS is who will replace Holly on This Morning during Im A Celeb

Sarah Ferguson tweets up a storm just MOMENTS after royal baby announcement
Sarah Ferguson tweets up a storm just MOMENTS after royal baby announcement

Woman gainied eight stone after sleeping for 22 hours a day for almost two years

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

SuperValu is warning customers about a DANGEROUS new scam

SuperValu is warning customers about a DANGEROUS new scam
These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS

These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS
[PIC] Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall as it could cause SERIOUS injury

[PIC] Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall as it could cause SERIOUS injury
The 12 emotional stages of wearing heels on a night out

The 12 emotional stages of wearing heels on a night out
The 12 emotional stages of wearing heels on a night out

Seann Walsh claims he DUMPED Rebecca Humphries BEFORE that Katya kiss