Viewers thrilled as Peter Kay returns to TV screens

15th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Comedy Shuffle celebrated Kay's best work.

Peter Kay

Peter Kay fans have begged to see more of the comedian after he returned to TV with his Comedy Shuffle.

The funnyman cancelled his tour in December due to “unforeseen family circumstances” and has kept a relatively low profile in recent months.

But seeing him in the BBC’s Comedy Shuffle, which celebrates his best work, reminded fans of what they had been missing.

“Peter kay needs to do another tour a new phoenix nights and a new max and paddy. best comedian to grace the earth,” one fan posted on Twitter.

“So wish they would bring back phoenix nights,” said another.

“Oh I do miss you @peterkay_co_uk i am roaring laughing here absolutely brilliant,” said another person.

“Laughing from start to finish. Genius,” said another, while one called Kay “a comedy legend”.

Kay was seen on screen in May when a final episode of his Car Share series aired.

© Press Association 2018

