EastEnders fans worried about Dot's health as she returns to Walford

15th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The much-loved character has been away for months.

June Brown

EastEnders viewers have said they are worried about Dot Cotton’s health after she returned to Walford a little under the weather.

The soap stalwart – played by 91-year-old June Brown – has been away for months, staying with her grandson in Ireland.

Fans of the BBC soap were thrilled to see the much-loved character back in Albert Square on Monday night.

“I’m delighted that Dot is back! #EastEnders hasn’t been the same without her,” one viewer said on Twitter.

“Absolutely loving seeing the legend that is June Brown back on the Square & on our screen,we all need a little bit Dot in our life,” said another.

One posted: “Great to see Dot back she’s been very munched missed #JuneBrown Is a legend love her too bits!”

However, Dot was feeling unwell upon her return, leading viewers to worry that she is going to die.

“If you kill Dot off me & you are done #EastEnders,” tweeted one anxious fan.

“Not being funny but if they kill Dot off at Christmas I think I’ll have a breakdown,” warned another.

I’ve got a horrible feeling Dot may be saying goodbye,” posted another concerned fan.

EastEnders continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

