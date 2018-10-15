Made In Chelsea stars support Stand Up To Cancer

Jamie Laing and Sam Thompson took a science lesson and visited a woman with cancer.

Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sam Thompson went back to school for a science lesson in their bid to learn more about Stand Up To Cancer.

The reality TV stars are both backing the national campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, which raises funds for life-saving research.



On a mission to understand Stand Up To Cancer’s work, the duo had a lesson in science from Dr Chris Bakal, whose work is funded by the campaign.

Laing and Thompson also visited a woman named Jan, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.

After five years of treatment she was given the all-clear, but in 2015 Jan was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, which had also spread to her bones.

Laing said: “Sam and I were blown away by Jan’s positivity.

“She’s an inspiration and her story is a reminder of the incredible research going on right now.

“Dr Bakal was awesome too – the science he is doing is amazing! None of it is possible without Stand Up To Cancer so I hope everyone comes together to support the campaign.”



Thompson added: “One in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. That stat surprised me, but that’s exactly why I’m raising awareness of Stand Up To Cancer.

“If we act now, we can fund research that will save lives.”

Stand Up To Cancer funds research that takes lab breakthroughs and turns them into brand new tests and treatments for cancer patients.

For more information on Stand Up To Cancer, visit https://www.standuptocancer.org.uk.

