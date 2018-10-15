Mariah Carey's son helps her announce new album

15th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The singer will unveil Caution in November.

The 89th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Mariah Carey enlisted her seven-year-old son to help announce a new album.

The chart diva, 48, posted a video on social media saying a new record – entitled Caution – would arrive next month.

The clip shows Carey and her son Moroccan walking down a large staircase.

Carey says: “The name of my new album is Caution and when is it coming out?”

“November 16!” says her son, as Carey blows a kiss to the camera.

The singer is also mother to Moroccan’s twin sister Monroe.

© Press Association 2018

