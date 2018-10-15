Robbie Williams reads Gary Barlow's book in the bath

15th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Gary Barlow also enjoyed the picture of his former Take That bandmate.

X Factor Photocall - London

Robbie Williams’ wife has shared a hilarious photo of the singer reading Gary Barlow’s autobiography in the bath.

The snap shared on Ayda Williams’ Instagram account shows Robbie looking intent on Barlow’s book A Better Me while he lounges in the tub.

“The moment you catch your hubby @robbiewilliams in a tub with @officialgarybarlow #mcm #rubadubdub#threesacrowd Awxx,” said X Factor judge Ayda.

Barlow saw the funny side, also sharing the picture of his former Take That bandmate.

“Love this!” he said, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Robbie left Take That in 1995 before briefly rejoining them to create the Progress album in 2010.

© Press Association 2018

