Dani Dyer to star on stage with dad Danny Dyer

15th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The pair will appear in Christmas musical in December.

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer has announced she will be starring alongside her dad Danny Dyer on stage this Christmas.

The Love Island winner posted a message on Instagram telling her fans she will be in Nativity! The Musical at the Hammersmith Apollo in December.

EastEnders star Danny is also on the bill.

“I am SO excited to be starring alongside my dad @officialdannydyer in @nativityuk at the Eventim Apollo this December (19-31)!” said Dani.

“It’s going to be proper Christmassey!

“See you all there.”

© Press Association 2018

