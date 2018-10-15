Little Mix lead close race for number one with new single

The top three tracks are separated by less than 2,000 combined sales.

Little Mix have a battle on their hands in the race for the top spot of this week’s singles chart.

The girl group are hoping to clinch their fifth UK number one single with Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj.

But it’s a close run race at the midweek stage, with Promises by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith, and Dave and Fredo’s Funky Friday hot on their heels.

Calvin Harris (PA)

The Official Charts Company said less than 2,000 combined sales are currently separating the top three.

Elsewhere in the top five, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Shallow from the film A Star Is Born is so far up one place to five.

In the album chart, Jess Glynne is closing in on the top spot with her second record.

Always In Between is currently outselling its nearest rival by two copies to one after three days on sale.

Her closest competition is last week’s chart topper, the Motion Picture Cast Recording to A Star Is Born featuring the voices of Gaga and Cooper.

If Glynne holds on to her lead and captures the number one position, it will be her second consecutive chart-topper after 2015’s I Cry When I Laugh.

© Press Association 2018