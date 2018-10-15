Star-studded event honours women 'making a mark on history'

The Women Of The Year Awards saw courageous nurses, athletes and campaigners recognised for their work.

Claudia Winkelman has attended a star-studded event to honour the bravery and achievements of outstanding women “making a mark on history”.

The Women Of The Year Awards saw nurses, athletes and campaigners recognised for their work.

Natalie Dormer, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Laura Whitmore and Mariella Frostrup also attended the event.

Natalie Dormer arrives at the Women of the Year awards (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They were joined at the London event by Lorraine Kelly, Meera Syal and Amber Rudd, to recognise more than 400 “women of achievement”, with six honoured as women of the year.

In an award presented by Kelly, Andrea Smith was recognised for her work in opening up the world of sport to those with autism, with a special football academy.

Julie Etchingham, president of Women of the Year, said: “Every one of the winners this year are making a mark on history through standing up for persecuted women, breaking the mould set for working women and selflessly dedicating their time to make the world better.”

Julie Etchingham (Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

The other winners were:

– Anne-Marie Imafidon, for encouraging women into science with the Stemettes programme

– Anna Norona, a nurse who worked to protect persecuted Yazidi women in Iraq

– Carmel McConnell, for campaigning for free, healthy breakfasts for underprivileged schoolchildren

– Menna Fitzpatrick, the skier who is the most successful female Paralympian in the UK, and Jennifer Kehoe, her sighted guide

The event was held at the InterContinental hotel in Park Lane.

