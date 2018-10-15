A Star Is Born is number-one film at UK box office

15th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The movie follows a seasoned musician who falls for a struggling artist.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born has taken the number one slot at the UK box office in its second weekend.

The Warner Bros film – the third remake of the 1937 original – took the top spot after earning £3.1 million, the same amount as it did in its opening weekend. 

Including midweek takings and previews, it has now made £9.6 million at 612 cinemas in the UK. 

The love story marks Cooper’s directorial debut and is Gaga’s first major Hollywood role.

It tells the story of seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Cooper), who discovers struggling artist Ally (Gaga).

The two fall in love but as Ally’s dream takes off, the couple face challenges in their personal relationship.

Josh Berger, president and managing director of Warner Bros Entertainment UK, Eire and Spain, said: “A Star Is Born is clearly resonating with audiences across the UK and Ireland and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

“These terrific results are a testament to the talents of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, and everyone involved in this unique and compelling film, and we congratulate them all on its tremendous success.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BREAKING: There's ANOTHER Royal baby on the way

THIS is who will replace Holly on This Morning during Im A Celeb
THIS is who will replace Holly on This Morning during Im A Celeb

[PIC] Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall as it could cause SERIOUS injury
[PIC] Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall as it could cause SERIOUS injury

Sarah Ferguson tweets up a storm just MOMENTS after royal baby announcement

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with this WEDDING dress from H&M

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with this WEDDING dress from H&M
Seann Walsh claims he DUMPED Rebecca Humphries BEFORE that Katya kiss

Seann Walsh claims he DUMPED Rebecca Humphries BEFORE that Katya kiss
Woman gainied eight stone after sleeping for 22 hours a day for almost two years

Woman gainied eight stone after sleeping for 22 hours a day for almost two years
These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS

These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS
These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS

BREAKING: There's ANOTHER Royal baby on the way