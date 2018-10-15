A Star Is Born is number-one film at UK box office

The movie follows a seasoned musician who falls for a struggling artist.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born has taken the number one slot at the UK box office in its second weekend.

The Warner Bros film – the third remake of the 1937 original – took the top spot after earning £3.1 million, the same amount as it did in its opening weekend.

Including midweek takings and previews, it has now made £9.6 million at 612 cinemas in the UK.

The love story marks Cooper’s directorial debut and is Gaga’s first major Hollywood role.

It tells the story of seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Cooper), who discovers struggling artist Ally (Gaga).

The two fall in love but as Ally’s dream takes off, the couple face challenges in their personal relationship.

“A Star Is Born is phenomenal.” | Get your tickets to see #AStarIsBorn – now playing in theaters. https://t.co/YnIMB6Mswu pic.twitter.com/Dy7TrBpFRa — A Star Is Born (@starisbornmovie) October 14, 2018

Josh Berger, president and managing director of Warner Bros Entertainment UK, Eire and Spain, said: “A Star Is Born is clearly resonating with audiences across the UK and Ireland and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

“These terrific results are a testament to the talents of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, and everyone involved in this unique and compelling film, and we congratulate them all on its tremendous success.”

