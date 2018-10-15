Sherlock creators bring Dracula, 'the vampire who made evil sexy', to BBC One

The mini-series is a Netflix co-production.

The Mercy Premiere - London

The creators of Sherlock have confirmed their new BBC One drama will be called Dracula.

The miniseries, a Netflix co-production, has been written and created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat and inspired by Bram Stoker’s classic novel.

Moffat and Gatiss said: “There have always been stories about great evil. What’s special about Dracula, is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero.”

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes. Casting for Dracula has not yet been announced
The three feature-length episodes will “re-introduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil sexy”, the BBC said.

The drama is set in 1897, with the blood-drinking count in Transylvania drawing up his plans against Victorian London.

Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content called the series “unmissable event television”.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC drama said:“Steven and Mark’s ingenious vision for Dracula is as clever as it is chilling.

Screenwriter Steven Moffat
“In their talented hands the fans will experience the power of Bram Stoker’s creation as if completely anew. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them and the brilliant team at (producer) Hartswood on yet another iconic British series.”

The series will premiere on BBC One in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK.

Sue Vertue, Hartswood Films’ executive producer, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be back at the BBC, and also delighted that Netflix are coming on board with Dracula. There’s nothing like fresh blood.”

© Press Association 2018

