Darcey Bussell: My friends called me 'dame' even before I was honoured

15th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The Strictly judge has also insisted she will not be getting a "new face" as she ages.

Dame Darcey Bussell

Dame Darcey Bussell has said that her friends were somewhat peeved when she received her damehood because it ruined a long-standing in-joke.

The ballerina and Strictly Come Dancing judge was made a dame in the New Year honours list for her services to dance following a 30-year career. She was presented with her medal by the Queen at and investiture in May.

She has now revealed that her friends would affectionately call her “Dame Darcey” even before she was given the honour.

She told Hello! magazine: “They’d always say: ‘Dame Darcey coming in the room’, as a wind-up.

Dame Darcey Bussell
Dame Darcey Bussell (Hello magazine)

“So it was funny when it became official as I received all these texts saying: ‘It’s just not fun any more’.

“I was like: ‘Sorry, I’ve ruined the joke’.”

The 49-year-old dancer also said she plans to “grow old gracefully”, adding that she will not get a “new face”.

“When you get older, you’re more confident, but you’re also ageing so people say: ‘Oh dear, it’s such a shame’,” she said.

“But you have to have an attitude. I’m going to grow old gracefully and sorry, I’m not going to change.”

Of this year’s Strictly contestants, which include former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, Steps star Faye Tozer and Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules, Dame Darcey said: “This is probably the biggest pool of celebrities we’ve had who I think are going to be shockingly brilliant.

“And we have a handful of surprises. Kate Silverton has been behind a news desk, so who’d have known she’d be a natural performer?

“Another is Joe Sugg – he has such rhythm and flexibility.”

The full article is in Hello! magazine, out now.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] We can't quite believe that this jacket is from PENNEYS

SuperValu is warning customers about a DANGEROUS new scam
SuperValu is warning customers about a DANGEROUS new scam

[PIC] The ultimate party dress has just landed in Zara and it is STUNNING
[PIC] The ultimate party dress has just landed in Zara and it is STUNNING

These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Buyer of shredded Banksy artwork will go through with the sale

Buyer of shredded Banksy artwork will go through with the sale
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with this WEDDING dress from H&M

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with this WEDDING dress from H&M
[PIC] Dee Devlin looks STUNNING as she shows off growing baby bump in new snap

[PIC] Dee Devlin looks STUNNING as she shows off growing baby bump in new snap
HSE issue urgent alert following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease

HSE issue urgent alert following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease
HSE issue urgent alert following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease

[PIC] We can't quite believe that this jacket is from PENNEYS