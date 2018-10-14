Keeping Faith star: I won't let success change the show

14th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The second series of the record-breaking show is currently in production.

Victoria World Premiere - London

Keeping Faith star Eve Myles has vowed not to let its success affect the forthcoming second series.

The Welsh actress was speaking at the Bafta Cymru awards in Cardiff on Sunday night, where she won the best actress award for her role in the hit show.

The first series broke the record for play requests on the BBC iPlayer with over 9.5 million viewers, but the star said she was wary of the effect it might have on the future of the show.

She said: “I just want to tell another really good story. I want to keep it grounded.

“I don’t want it to be effected by how successful the first series was. I refuse for that to happen.

“The show’s success is down to the nature of the story. It’s not just a thriller. It’s about survival, it’s about love.

“It’s also about a family just about to come into a crisis and it’s about how we survive and how we carry on, which is the hardest part.”

The eight-part series was jointly-commissioned with S4C and originally broadcast on the channel in Welsh as Un Bore Mercher.

Its second series is set to be released in Welsh in May next year before being broadcast in English on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

