Madonna pens sweet message to 'light of my life' Lourdes on her birthday

14th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The singer's daughter Lourdes turned 22 on October 14.

Madonna

Madonna called her eldest daughter Lourdes the “light of my life” as she wished her a happy birthday.

Lourdes, the Queen of Pop’s daughter with her former flame Carlos Leon, turned 22 on October 14.

Madonna, 60, posted two pictures on Twitter of herself and Lourdes to mark the big day.

One showed the pair hugging in a restaurant.

“Happy Birthday to My Darling Lolita! Light of my Life! Me Preciosa!” she said, adding the hashtag “#littlestar”.

The second snap showed Madonna leaning her head on her daughter’s shoulder.

“You”ll Never know How Much I Love You Love You Love You Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon!” she said.

The singer is also mother to son Rocco and adopted children David Banda, Mercy James and twins Estere and Stella.

