X Factor's Ayda Williams said she isn't looking for 'Barbie or Ken doll'

Ayda said it's time to 'celebrate something that goes past the surface'.

X Factor judge Ayda Williams said she was tired of “bottled-up pop prince or pop princesses who come packaged in a Barbie or Ken doll” as she picked her final acts for the live shows.

Williams, wife of singer Robbie Williams, is in charge of the Overs in the competition.

Sunday night’s episode saw her pick Danny Tetley, 37, Giovanni Spano, 33, Janice Robinson, 50, and Olatunji Yearwood, 32, to go forward to the live shows.

Danny Tetley on X Factor (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames TV)

She said: “I’m tired of the bottled-up pop prince or pop princesses who come packaged in a Barbie or Ken doll and has perfect hair or perfect teeth and is 16.

“I’m looking for something way more interesting than that.

“I think the world needs some heroes and some entertainers that don’t fit into that category, I think we have got to celebrate something that goes past the surface.”

Ayda’s husband Robbie selected Groups A*, the LMA Choir, Misunderstood and boy band Vibe 5 during the Judges’ Houses stage of the singing competition.

Judge Simon Cowell has selected Bella Penfold, Shan, Molly Scott and Scarlett Lee for his Girls category, after expanding the final cut to take four acts instead of three.

Bella Penfold on X Factor (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames TV0

“It’s four this year because I just went, ‘What is the downside of having four rather than three?’ he said.

“There’s no downside. I really did just think there’s no way I can just put three through, I just can’t.”

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson is mentoring the Boys.

He picked Anthony Russell, Armstrong Martins, Brendan Murray and Dalton Andre Harris, and said he believes he has the winner.

“I think I’ve got this level of respect and understanding with my, I’m not even going to call them contestants, with my artists,” he said.

“I just want to do different things with them.

“But in my mind right now there’s two potential winners in my squad.

“That’s not a bad position to be in for year one – I’m not complaining!”

The X Factor live shows air from Saturday October 20 on Virgin Media One.

Catch up on The X Factor over on Virgin Media Player



© Press Association 2018