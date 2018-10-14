The Tardis has had a makeover and Doctor Who fans love it

Doctor Who fans have continued to enthuse about the new series of the sci-fi show – but this time it is the Tardis and not the Time Lord that has got people talking.

The BBC One programme returned last week and new Doctor Jodie Whittaker bowled over fans, who declared that she was perfect in the role.

The second episode, which aired on Sunday evening, revealed that the Tardis has had a bit of a makeover.

The time machine is now painted a different shade, giving it a darker and more atmospheric feel, and there have been changes to some of the fixtures and panelling.

It even has a dispenser that hands out biscuits.

Fans quickly started posting messages on social media about the Tardis’s new look, with most saying they approved.

“THE NEW TARDIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL,” said one person on Twitter.

“Loving the new look for the TARDIS and I desperately want a custard cream dispenser for myself,” said another.

One said: “The TARDIS having a custard cream dispenser is single-handedly the most British thing I’ve ever seen; and I love it.”

“Love the new #TARDIS in the new series of #DoctorWho, shades of former elements combined into one, the arcs of the 8th Doctor’s TARDIS, the look and feel of the War/9th/10th Doctor’s, and shades of the 1st 11 TARDIS interiors,” posted another person.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One.





