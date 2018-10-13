Kevin Clifton face-plants cake as he and Stacey Dooley top Strictly leaderboard

The professional dancer was so excited to hear of the high score.

Kevin Clifton face-planted his own birthday cake when he and Stacey Dooley learned they had scored the most points on Saturday.

The pair nabbed 33 points for their foxtrot to Hi Ho Silver Lining by Jeff Beck, putting them at the top of the leaderboard.

In a moment of sheer delight, Clifton, who was presented the cake to celebrate his 36th birthday during the live broadcast, plunged his face into the icing-covered treat several times.

KEVIN CLIFTON JUST HEADBUTTED HIS OWN BIRTHDAY CAKE 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CP0mBlDmqh — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 13, 2018

Aljaz Skorjanec, who was holding the cake, looked stunned, while Strictly host Claudia Winkleman fell about laughing in shock.

Clifton, his face coloured blue and yellow from the icing, then picked up the cake and smashed it into his face again, leaving it to fall off the tray to the floor.

Broadcaster Dooley and Clifton were highly-praised by the judges for the 1960s-themed performance, fending off competition from favourites Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer.

Head judge Shirley Ballas told Dooley: “It was just a bottle of Champagne, it was bubbly, it was sparkly, the frame is improving, and for a non-dancer I applaud you.”

Dame Darcey Bussell said she “loved the concept” and, although Craig Revel Horwood said the foxtrot leaned towards an American Smooth, he was a big fan.

