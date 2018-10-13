Robbie Williams and David Walliams choose four acts for X Factor live shows

David Walliams helped Robbie Williams to decide which of his groups should go through to the next stage of the X Factor, and the pair backed a group who performed an original song.

The groups were flown out to the sprawling Beverly Hills home of Williams and wife and fellow judge Ayda as the judges’ houses stage of the competition continued.

Among the acts through to the next round was double act Misunderstood, who performed their self-penned track London Girls.

Stefan from the duo said they had endured “nine years of working hard and just getting closed doors in your face, and basically saying you should give up and not do what you want to do”.

Misunderstood (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames TV)

Referring to some of the other groups, who performed well-known hits at the crucial stage of the competition, Williams warned the duo: “You’re up against the best songs that have ever been written.

“Do you want to really go up against those songs?”

He added, following their energetic performance: “That’s an incredible song.”

Comedian Walliams said: “A lot of people are talented, but being talented and original: that is the killer combination that you’ve got.”

The LMA Choir, who sang James Bay hit Hold Back The River, wowed Williams enough to take them through to the live shows, despite misgivings about the group having 15 members.

A Star, the youngest pair in the competition, also made it through to the next round with a medley of a Soul II Soul song combined with Stormzy hit Big For Your Boots.

Newly-formed boy band Vibe 5 also impressed with their performance of James Arthur’s Say You Won’t Let Go.

Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Nile Rodgers (SYCO/THAMES TV )

Panda and Burgundy were denied a place in the next round, as were girl group Sweet Sense.

Louis Tomlinson was joined by Liam Payne and Nile Rodgers to decide the fate of the boys category, with decisions yet to be made on which performers will be going through to the next round.

The X Factor continues on Sunday at 8pm on ITV.

© Press Association 2018