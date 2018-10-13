Michael Buble announces he will 'retire' in emotional 'final' interview

13th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

In an interview with the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine the star revealed he plans to retire

Michael Buble new album

Michael Buble has announced plans to “retire” from the music industry after admitting he no longer has the desire for fame following his son’s battle with cancer.

The Canadian singer, who has won four Grammys and sold 75 million records, put his career on hold after finding out the five-year-old was diagnosed with liver cancer two years ago.

Noah, one of three children with wife of seven years, Argentinian model and actress Luisana Lopilato, is now in remission.

During an emotional “last interview” Michael opened up about the devastating impact Noah’s illness had on the couple.

“My whole being’s changed. My perception of life. I don’t know if I can even get through this conversation without crying.

“And I’ve never lost control of my emotions in public,” he told the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine.

The 43-year-old explained how the diagnosis made him realise he had become fixated on his own success and can no longer stomach “the celebrity narcissism”.

Michael Buble sighting – Heathrow
File pic of Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato (Steve Parsons/PA)

However, Buble began making music again about a year ago and his new album Love is set to be released next month.

He has also been working with James Corden on a Carpool Karaoke special edition for the Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign.

The heartthrob ended the interview by hinting his latest record may be his last.

“I’m retiring from the business,” he said.

“I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

Love comes out on November 16.

© Press Association 2018

