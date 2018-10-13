New parents Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field living in 'bliss bubble'

Ayda Field Williams said she and pop star husband Robbie are living in a “bliss bubble” following the birth of their third child.

The couple welcomed Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams via a surrogate last month, the newest addition to the family and a sister to six-year-old daughter Teddy and son Charlie, three.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Ayda, 39, told how the birth capped off a busy year which had seen her and former Take That singer Robbie become judges on the X Factor.

Ayda Field Williams and her husband Robbie Williams became parents for the third time in September (Ian West/PA)

Coco was born after the auditions stage of the TV talent show, and Ayda said: “It’s not like we piled too much on this year, right?

“I’m like, ‘Wow’. Rob and I are over the moon, the kids are over the moon. It’s really like a bliss bubble right now.

“It’s been one life-changing moment to another. We’re really, really excited about this next step. I mean, we had this big thing happening after we finished work.

“Now we’re this complete unit and going on to this next stage. It’s just been very exciting. It’s been lots of cake, balloons and bubbles.”

Ayda, who was born in Los Angeles, is known in her home country for starring in TV soap Days Of Our Lives. She has also appeared on Blue Collar TV and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

She met Robbie in 2006 and the couple married in 2010. Ayda is a regular guest on Loose Women.

Announcing Coco’s birth last month, Ayda wrote on Instagram: “Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful.

“We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams.”

