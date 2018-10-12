Kim Tate will return to Emmerdale permanently

12th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The character will be behind bars but will return to the show next year.

TV Choice Awards - London

Emmerdale actress Claire King will keep her role on the show as her character Kim Tate is set to stay.

Having ordered the death of Joe Tate, King’s character will be behind bars for six months.

But Tate is set to return to Home Farm early next year, with producers keen to let her wreak havoc in the ITV series.

King said: “You knew she wasn’t going to go away quietly, so I’m so pleased to announce Kim will be back. It’s been great fun keeping it under wraps but now she can really get down to business.”

Executive producer Jane Hudson said: “Although Kim’s initial return was fleeting, she caused such mischief and chaos that we simply couldn’t resist bringing her back.

“Kim Tate is just getting warmed up for an explosive 2019 which will see her hell-bent on getting exactly what, and who, she wants.”

© Press Association 2018

